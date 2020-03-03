After a successful inaugural year, the 97 South Song Sessions will return with an expanded second edition this summer.
Sixteen performers, who have written songs for music’s biggest stars, will hit stages at four intimate venues July 24-25 to share the stories behind their works.
Co-founder Robert Ott said last year’s event sold out, surpassing even his expectations.
“I think we’ve already seen the response this year from the audience last year. Many have come back to buy tickets right away,” he said. “I think anybody who experienced it last year knows how great of an event it is and how different it is.”
Two additional venues have been added to this year’s event, which Ott said will give the community the chance to “experience the variety of venues and locales the valley has to offer.” The four venues are Poplar Grove, Bench 1775 Winery, The Dream Café and The Tempest Theatre.
“My hope this year is that we can get a larger contingent of audience from outside the province, that we can get people on planes to come in and experience this great Valley that we all love,” he said.
Ott said the performance lineup has expanded this year as well.
“It’s genre-diverse this year: pop, rock and country-oriented artists,” he said. “It’s a very good mix of songwriting styles.”
Ott and his wife, Robin, launched 97 South Song Sessions after a long career in the music industry and attending similar festivals. With a summer home in Penticton, the pair knew the South Okanagan was the place to host the event.
They chose the name to honour Highway 97, which stretches from the United States, through B.C. and all the way up to Alaska.
New this year, said Ott, is a contest for one lucky B.C. songwriter to join this year’s lineup.
“I think it’s exciting to discover somebody who’s talented and new. It’s also going to be exciting for them because they’re going to experience an incredible networking situation that could elevate their career and do really great things for them,” said Ott.
A book is also in the works.
While the contest has yet to launch, Ott encourages those interested to keep an eye on the website, www.97southsongsessions.com where tickets are also available for purchase.