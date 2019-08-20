Talking shop

Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and NDP MP Richard Cannings talk shop last year at the Peach on the Beach in Penticton.

 Contributed/Twitter/Richard Cannings

MP Richard Cannings will kick off his re-election campaign Aug. 29 at a party in Kaleden with his boss in attendance.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is the confirmed guest of honour for the Shindig in the Garden, set for 7-9 p.m. at Linden Gardens.

“Just as I prefer a bike tour over a campaign convoy, a garden campaign launch suits me quite well,” Cannings said in a press release.

“Jagmeet and I are looking forward to mixing in a bit of music with the roll-out of our platform, A New Deal for People.”

Tickets for the event cost $20 and can be purchased at Dragon’s Den, 12 Front St. in Penticton, or online at www.richardcannings2019.ndp.ca.

Cannings is the rookie MP for South Okanagan-West Kootenay.