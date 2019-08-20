MP Richard Cannings will kick off his re-election campaign Aug. 29 at a party in Kaleden with his boss in attendance.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is the confirmed guest of honour for the Shindig in the Garden, set for 7-9 p.m. at Linden Gardens.
“Just as I prefer a bike tour over a campaign convoy, a garden campaign launch suits me quite well,” Cannings said in a press release.
“Jagmeet and I are looking forward to mixing in a bit of music with the roll-out of our platform, A New Deal for People.”
Tickets for the event cost $20 and can be purchased at Dragon’s Den, 12 Front St. in Penticton, or online at www.richardcannings2019.ndp.ca.
Cannings is the rookie MP for South Okanagan-West Kootenay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.