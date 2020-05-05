City staff has been asked to explore the possibility of reopening the Penticton Farmers’ Market with public health protections in place.
Coun. Judy Sentes said Tuesday the market’s switch to an online shopping model was “not as good as it was hoped it would be, so they’d like our permission to come back on Saturday mornings.”
Sentes noted the Kelowna Farmers’ Market has reopened with precautions, such as limiting customers and vendors, plus dividing the market into two areas.
Council voted unanimously to send the matter to staff for study.
Besides maybe Sentes, “Nobody wants to see the farm open more than I do,” said Coun. Katie Robinson. “But I think (reopening the market) is pushing the envelope, and just because Kelowna’s doing it doesn’t make it right.”