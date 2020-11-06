Dan Leclercq, owner of Deckside Pool and Spa, presents the Starfish Pack program with an $8,100 cheque. His donation feeds 12 kids for an entire year. Leclercq doubled his donation from last year and so far has donated $14,925 to Starfish in the past three years. Accepting the cheque is volunteer Tracy Van Raes.
