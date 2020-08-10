Cherry growers in the Okanagan and Creston are so desperate for help they’re leaving some of their crops on the trees, says the B.C. Fruit Growers’ Association.
The industry group attributes the lack of workers to COVID-19, which has restricted international travel and reduced the number of domestic migrants who travelled to B.C. this summer.
It’s feared the same shortage will affect the apple harvest, which begins next week.
The BCFGA is now encouraging local job-seekers to visit a new web portal – www.bcagjobs.gov.bc.ca – to find work in the agricultural sector, which is required to provide safety training and pay employees according to rates established by government.
“The harvest work is physical and rewarding,” BCFGA president Pinder Dhaliwal said in a press release.
“Practically, the work requires the ability to go up and down ladders and to lift weights of up to 30 pounds. Harvest work often starts early in the day to avoid the intense heat of the day.”
In addition to the usual orientation programs, farm workers also require COVID-19 safety training. The BCFGA can help with all of it.
“BCFGA staff can provide on-farm orientation to fruit harvesters before the work starts – this is proven to increase worker retention,” general manager Glen Lucas said in the release.
“Our BCFGA staff also provide information to ensure workers are aware of and following COVID-19 safety protocols.”
Anyone interested in farm work should visit the new online portal or call BCFGA labour manager Ron Forrest at 778-363-3620.
Late-season cherry varieties are harvested in the Okanagan, Similkameen and Creston Valleys in August.
The apple harvest will start next week in the South Okanagan with the Sunrise variety and move north. Late-season apples (such as Gala, Ambrosia, McIntosh and Spartan) are harvested from September to November.
The BCFGA says the Interior tree fruit industry represents 800 growers operating orchards that generate $118 million in wholesale revenue and contribute $776 million in economic activity.