As work begins on a planned lake-to-lake cycling route through Penticton, people interested in eventually using it are being invited to first see what’s new in biking.
Pedal Penticton is set for Saturday, Sept. 7, in Gyro Park. It will mark the start of public engagement efforts on the route.
“The lake-to-lake route is going to make it possible for more people to consider cycling as an alternate form of transportation and part of a healthy lifestyle,” city engagement officer JoAnne Kleb said in a press release.
“Before we start conversations about where the route should go and what it should look like, we want people to see what is possible. We hope the event attracts experienced cyclists but also people who may need more encouragement to ride.”
The city in June announced it had hired a pair of consulting firms at a cost of $35,000 to come up with a proposed lake-to-lake route and costs in time for council’s 2020 budget deliberations.
A 2012 cycling plan identified Winnipeg Street, Fairview Road and Atkinson Street as key components of such a route, which could include separated bike lanes in places.
