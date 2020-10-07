To pump up the attractiveness of a proposed hotel site, Penticton city council has proactively relaxed rules related to parking spaces and lot coverage.
The city is seeking expressions of interest from developers interested in building a high-end hotel at 903 Vernon Ave. to help drive business to the underutilized Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. The city-owned lot is currently used for overflow parking for the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Council on Tuesday agreed to increase from 40% to 75% the maximum lot coverage permitted there, plus allow for 50% of required parking to be located off-site, but within 200 metres.
“The intent is to provide the opportunity for a future developer/investor to deliver a product that council desires and that will be in the community’s best interest,” planning manager Audrey Tanguay wrote in her report to council.
“The city will have opportunities to review proposals for the property prior to the sale of the lands and issuance of any further permits. Without the variances, a developer may not be able to bring forward a development desired by council and the city.”
The lot is 1.5 acres and also fronts Alberni Street and Westminster Avenue. The land was valued at $2 million as of July 2019 by BC Assessment. It was purchased by the city for $1.55 million in 2015.
That was the same year the city issued a request for expressions of interest from developers to build a high-end hotel at 325 Power St., the large property that houses the convention centre.
That process, which was intended to help attract more business to the convention centre, was abandoned after the city received just one bid due to a covenant that would have required public assent to rezone for the property for a hotel.