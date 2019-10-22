Richard Cannings knows what he’ll be doing for the next four years, but his main political rivals are still trying to figure out what the future holds for them.
The New Democrat was re-elected Monday night to a second term as the MP for South Okanagan-West Kootenay.
Cannings picked up 24,304 votes, equal to 36.4% support, to hold off Conservative runner-up Helena Konanz at 23,508 (35.2%) and Liberal Connie Denesiuk at 11,481 (17.2), as of Tuesday afternoon with 278 of 280 polls reporting.
Konanz, the former Penticton city councillor, said Monday night she hadn’t even begun to contemplate what may come next after falling short in her first attempt at winning federal office.
“I've been working on this (campaign) for a year, it's been a long process, so I'm going to have to talk to my family and see what our next step is,” said Konanz.
Denesiuk was a bit more sure of her future plans, and they likely won’t include a third try as a federal Liberal candidate.
“I highly doubt that I will run again,” she said Tuesday.
“I think we left a very good legacy. I’m proud that we ran a very positive campaign…. I think we elevated the conversation.”
Denesiuk, who saw her vote share fall from 28% in the 2015 election, plans to take some time off and then begin work on a biography of her father, Alf Columbus, a carpenter who immigrated to Canada from what is now Poland in the 1950s.
Green Party candidate Tara Howse placed fourth with 5,520 votes (8.3%), followed by the People’s Party’s Sean Taylor at 1,558 (2.4)% and independent Carolina Hopkins at 360 (0.5%)
Voter turnout in SOWK as of Tuesday afternoon was 67.7%, according to Elections Canada. National voter turnout was pegged at 66%.
