With one week now in the books, the City of Penticton is asking for feedback on the one-month pilot project that permits consumption of alcohol in public spaces along much of the Okanagan Lake waterfront.
“We are encouraging residents to visit these locations and share with us what you noticed, how you felt and whether you support this initiative based on what you have seen,” engagement strategist, JoAnne Kleb said in a press release.
A summary of feedback will be presented to council at its July 7 meeting, at which time it will decide if the program, which kicked off June 3, should continue.
Citizens can complete the feedback form online at shapeyourcitypenticton.ca. Paper copies will be available at the entrance to City Hall during business hours and will be accepted in the drop box until June 24. In addition, registered Shape Your City members may be selected for a random sample survey.
The pilot project, which runs every day through July 4, allows adults, from noon to 8 p.m., to drink in any of the parks or beaches along the lake from Power Street east through Marina Way beach. The initiative is meant to support local businesses.