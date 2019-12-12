The federal NDP lost 15 seats in the October federal election, but South Okanagan-West Kootenay wasn’t one of them.
Incumbent MP Richard Cannings managed to hang onto the riding and punch his ticket back to Ottawa for a second term.
Cannings picked up 24,809 votes, enough to fend off a challenge from Conservative runner-up Helena Konanz, who collected 796 votes less. Liberal Connie Denesiuk finished a distant third with 11,705 votes.
“I was hoping for a win and that’s what we got,” Cannings told reporters on election night before addressing jubilant supporters in a conference room at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.
“There were so many balls in the air in this election, nationally and in this riding. We had Greens coming up and Conservatives coming up, and I’m happy to have that percentage of the vote.”
A subsequent poll-by-poll analysis done by The Herald showed Cannings won Penticton handily by 1,100 votes over Konanz, but that Oliver and Osoyoos both went to Konanz.
Cannings said his strategy in the last two campaigns was to appeal to progressive voters of all political stripes as a defence against the Conservatives.
“It would be really interesting to do some deep-dive polling and see how people changed,” he added, “because the longer I’m in politics, the more I realize people’s ties to one party aren’t that strong for many people.”
Three others also tossed their hats into the ring in South Okanagan-West Kootenay: Independent Carolina Hopkins, Green Tara Howse and People’s Party’s Sean Taylor.
Howe placed fourth with 5,672 votes, Taylor, who was a hit at all-candidates meetings with his candidness and one-liners, picked up 1,638, and Hopkins managed 359.
Once the dust had settled, Cannings and the 23 other New Democrat MPs returned to Ottawa to get their assignments to the shadow cabinet. Unsurprisingly, Cannings was ordered back into his role as natural resources critic.
"In terms of priorities, we want to make sure that people are set up for success in a low-carbon future," Cannings said.
"That means we need to ensure that workers aren’t left behind during necessary transitions and proper investments in retraining and job creation in clean energy sectors are being made.”
Meanwhile, Denesiuk, who ran for the Liberals in two federal elections, has already announced she won’t be trying again, while Konanz said she needed time to consider her options.
