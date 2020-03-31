The Bridge Youth & Family Services is one step closer to its Youth Recovery House project thanks to an anonymous $30,000 donation.
“There have been no recent additions to the province’s meager inventory of youth treatment beds and Kelowna, sadly, continues to have no local resource for these highly vulnerable and at-risk children and youth,” said executive director Celine Thompson in a press release, Tuesday.
“They continue to languish on wait lists for space to become available in Vancouver, Prince George or out of province.”
The donation will be put towards phase one of the Youth Recovery House, which includes operating costs of the six bed youth treatment program.