Another 9% tax increase is in the cards for Oliver property owners.
It would mark the third consecutive 9% increase, as the town prepares for policing costs to spike once the town’s population officially reaches 5,000.
The preliminary budget granted approval by council Monday calls for total spending of $11.5 million, just $3.3 million of which is for general operating expenses, while the balance covers capital, water and sewer costs.
Major budget items include $1 million for rehabilitation of Airport Street and Packinghouse Lane, $100,000 for a new fire tender and $58,000 to install solar panels on the roof of the fire hall.
All told, the 2020 budget would see the parcel tax on an average home increase by $8 to $358.
The budget also includes a $5 increase to garbage and recycling rates, while the water rate will be going up 4% and sewer rate will increase by 2%.
Council, which held two days of budget deliberations in late January, is set to adopt the budget at its next meeting, Feb. 24.
Oliver’s population was measured at 4,928 in the 2016 census. The next census, scheduled for 2021, is expected to show the town has eclipsed the 5,000 mark. That will trigger a requirement for the town to pay 70% of its own RCMP costs, as opposed to 30% as it does now.
At present, the RCMP costs Oliver taxpayers about $306,000 annually, which is projected to rise to $1.1 million in 2022. The policing reserve account is projected to have $887,000 in it by the end of 2021 to help cushion the blow.
Osoyoos, which saw its population top 5,000 for the first time in the 2016 census, saw its annual policing costs rise from approximately $370,000 annually to a projected $973,000 for 2020.
