The Herald’s annual Be An Angel fundraising campaign for the Salvation Army food bank is going to look a little different this year.
Rather than The Herald collecting donations through the Be An Angel fund, all donations will instead be made online through Valley First’s Feed the Valley online donation system.
This puts the donation directly in to the hands of the food bank and automatically issues tax receipts for donations more than $20.
Basically, we have eliminated steps and streamlined the donation process so donors will receive their tax receipts and the food bank will receive the funds immediately rather than in mid-January after the close of the Be An Angel December campaign. But, as always, 100% of donations support the local food bank.
To donate online, visit feedthevalley.ca
Cheque or cash donations can be directed to the Salvation Army Food Bank at 2399 South Main St., V2A 5J1
The Herald remains committed to supporting the food bank with the help of Valley First and readers, who generously give to provide support to the most vulnerable members of our community.