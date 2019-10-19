German band The Beer Barrels (back row) pose for a photo with Oktoberfest volunteers at the 11th annual Penticton Oktoberfest celebrations at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.
The charity event included live music, dancing, authentic German food and, we forgot to mention ... imported beer.
A large crowd packed the Lakeside's east ballroom for what's become a Penticton tradition.
Uncorked, a classic rock band based in Naramata, performed later in the evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.