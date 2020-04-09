A domestic dispute in Osoyoos left a woman in critical condition in hospital and put her alleged attacker in jail.
Police say there were called around 11 p.m. Wednesday to a home near the Osoyoos Golf Course. Inside, officers found a 60-year-old woman “in medical distress suffering from obvious trauma,” RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda said in a press release.
Roderick Ashley Flavell, 62, has now been charged with aggravated assault,
"Both parties were well known to one another. Police believe this was an isolated incident and there is no further risk to the public," said Bayda, the Osoyoos RCMP commander.
Flavell was held in custody ahead of a bail hearing Thursday afternoon, the result of which is not yet known.