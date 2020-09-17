The proposed route for a lake-to-lake cycling path through Penticton has been set, but equally important details like costs and funding options are yet to come.
Council at its meeting this week unanimously endorsed sending out the proposed route for a final round of public consultation.
Beginning at Okanagan Lake, the path would follow Martin Street to Scott Avenue. Bikes would be given a separate, two-way track on the west side of the street, eliminating the parking spaces there now. Parking would be retained on the east side of the street.
The second section would see the two-way cycle track switch over onto Fairview Road to Duncan Avenue.
In the third section, riders would jump on an existing multi-use path north of Duncan Avenue to get onto Atkinson Street, where they would have separated bike lanes all the way to Kinney Avenue.
For the final leg, cyclists would connect to South Main Street, where existing bike lanes would be separated from cars all the way to Skaha Lake.
Since the project was unveiled last year, the most contentious portion has been the downtown segment, as both Winnipeg and Martin streets were in the running, prompting push-back from businesses over the potential loss off parking.
And although council unanimously endorsed the route, which will now go out for a final round of public consultation, some concerns remain.
Mayor John Vassilaki was irked by the thought of the 200 block of Martin Street, which was the subject of a costly revitalization project in 2014, being dug up again.
“We spent $2-odd-million a few years ago on that one block, and now we’re going to destroy half of it to put the bike lanes in there. That concerns me when we throw money like that away. We should be thinking ahead,” said Vassilaki.
Coun. Judy Sentes shared his concern, and noted property owners on that block helped pay for the revitalization work.
“I would venture to say some of them haven’t paid for it all yet... so I’m concerned about how we’re going to mitigate that,” said Sentes.
She’s also concerned about the “nightmare” at the intersection of Duncan Avenue and Atkinson Street.
“So now we’re going to take a very complicated – and, in my opinion, dangerous – intersection and we’re going to put bikes on it,” said Sentes.
“I appreciate… this is the (most) direct route, but I wonder how we’re going to resolve that difficulty, because anyone who’s travelled on there knows it’s a very complicated intersection.”
City engagement officer JoAnne Kleb said those are the kinds of issues that will be worked out in the final phase of public consultati