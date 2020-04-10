After a blazing start to the year, Okanagan realtors are picking up their virtual tools to help lower the trajectory of a coming slowdown.
Data from local real estate board shows residential sales were up in March throughout the Valley, but a good part of that business involved people who were already buying or selling before COVID-19 threw a wrench into the economy, according to Kelowna realtor Michael Loewen.
“We’re definitely expecting an impact on the market volume now,” said Loewen, who believes the drop could be in the range of 40%, “but I don’t think we’re going to see a significant impact on prices, because supply and demand will balance out.”
Loewen is also president of the Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board, which reported a total of 176 residential sales worth $126.4 million in March in the Central Okanagan, up from 136 sales valued at $98.2 million in the year-ago period.
In the South Okanagan-Similkameen, there were 140 residential transactions in March worth a total of $154.5 million, compared to 126 sales valued at $113 million a year earlier.
And in the North Okanagan, there were 67 residential properties sold in March worth $34.1 million, versus 65 sales totalling $35.5 million in the comparison period.
“We still have activity here in the Okanagan and it’s pretty impressive,” said Loewen, who believes government assistance programs will help people and the market bounce back quicker than they would otherwise.
In the meantime, buyers are increasingly being invited on virtual tours, sometimes conducted by the homeowners themselves, and virtual open houses, where a listing agent will go live online from a property to take questions or give tours.
“I think it’s been an asset to how we work, but it was need that spearheaded it,” said Lyndi Cruickshank, president of the South Okanagan Real Estate Board.
“That doesn’t meant that an in-person visit isn’t needed, but those (virtual) explorations can help.”
In-person visits, she explained, are conducted only when absolutely necessary and see potential buyers put on gloves and masks and touch as little as possible while inside.
“There are situations where people do need to get into houses,” said Cruickshank, noting realtors have been declared essential workers in B.C.
“There are situations where people have sold their home and haven’t purchased a new home yet. Those people need to get looked after and find a place to live. But there’s less of that right now and there will be less of that through the coming months.”