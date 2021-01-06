A second long-term care facility in Oliver has been declared the site of a COVID-19 outbreak.
Interior Health announced Wednesday morning four staff members at Sunnybank Retirement Home had tested positive for the virus.
“Sunnybank Retirement Home is operated by Interior Health and has 51 publicly funded long-term care beds. Interior Health will continue to monitor the situation, while implementing additional infection control and preventive measures,” the agency said in a press release.
“There is no indication of any connection to the nearby COVID-19 outbreak at McKinney Place long-term care in the same community.
“To protect the safety of all residents, outbreak protocols are in place, including a pause in all visits at this site.”
The outbreak at McKinney Place was declared Dec. 6, and as of Tuesday had grown to 77 cases – 54 residents and 23 – with 13 deaths.
Six other long-term care homes in the Okanagan were also in the midst of outbreaks as of Tuesday, including three in Vernon and one each in Kelowna, West Kelowna and Penticton.
However, deaths had only been attached to two of those outbreaks: two at Mountainview Village in Kelowna and one at Village by the Station in Penticton.