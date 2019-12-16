A special anniversary deserves a special tournament and the Penticton Vees got the biggest that Canadian Junior-A hockey has to offer.
The Vees announced in October their bid to host the 2020-21 Centennial Cup national championship competition in May of 2021 was successful.
It is the first time Penticton will get to host the national championship and it arrives as it commemorates 60 years of junior hockey in the city.
“It’s a special moment so the timing of hosting such a prestigious national event couldn’t be better,” said Vees president, GM and head coach Fred Harbinson.
Harbinson said the process was “probably the longest” in the history of bidding to host the event, with nine teams submitting bids. Normally only three or four teams enter the bidding.
“(Hockey Canada) whittled it down to four teams to submit the formal bids in Calgary, and they were all great bids,” said Harbinson.
Hockey Canada also named Tim Hortons as presenting sponsor for the Centennial Cup.
Harbinson said the budget to stage the week-plus-long event – which includes a five-team round-robin and the semifinal and championship games – is over $1 million.
“We’ve had a lot of people expressing interest in volunteering and sponsoring,” said Harbinson. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and a lot of people want to be on board.”
Harbinson said a lot of factors went into the success of the bid, crediting majority owners Graham and Sue Fraser for providing the resources that enable the Vees to be competitive year-in and year-out.
“Spectra and this amazing facility (the SOEC) we play out of, the commitment of the city and the passions of our fans with us averaging 3,100 attendance a night and the 60th anniversary certainly put us in a great spot,” said Harbinson.
Penticton John Vassilaki said the annoucement was an exciting moment for the city.
“I can hardly wait to see the tournament coming here and for all the players to experience Penticton and all that the city has to offer,” said the mayor.
The Vees have been to three national championships (then known as the RBC Cup) in Harbinson’s 12-year tenure, winning in 2012 and losing in the semifinals in 2015 and 2017.
“You don’t see too many host teams get into this tournament through the front door,” said Harbinson. “It’s not an easy thing to do but that’s how we’d like to be able to do it.
