Okanagan residents are encouraged to be “bear smart” after B.C. Conservation officers responded to 133 separate incidents throughout the region this past summer.
According to a recent report from the province, conservation officers began bear attractant audits in the summer and ramped up their efforts throughout September and October as bears prepared to hibernate.
During that period of time, 704 inspections were completed province-wide, with 49 audits completed in the Okanagan Valley.
Audits focused on residential, recreational and commercial areas, most of which have a documented history of bear conflict.
Communities known to have bear-related issues due to unsecured attractants such as garbage, pet food and other attractants were looked at.
Conservation officers’ efforts led to 133 enforcement actions taken throughout the region, which may include violation tickets, court prosecution and administrative penalties.
“The conservation officer service cannot stress enough that the best way to keep people safe and bears from being destroyed is to secure attractants around your home, business or campsite,” said Doug Forsdick, chief conservation officer of the B.C. Conservation Officer Service, in a press release.
The Bear Smart community program, funded by the B.C. government and run in partnership with local governments, helps communities achieve “bear smart” status by following criteria to help reduce or eliminate bear attractants.
Only eight communities in the province have achieved the bear smart status, with Naramata being of them.
The community recently renewed its certification this year after first receiving it in 2014.
“We have only had two (sick) bears put down in Naramata in the past five years,” said Regional District of the Okanagan-Similkameen chair Karla Kozakevich, Friday.
“We used to have an average of six or seven bears put down a year in Naramata.”
Kozakevich applauded the efforts of Naramata residents for using bear-proof containers, following bylaw regulations putting time restraints on when garbage cans may be put on the curb and for educating one another through social media.
Students of Naramata Elementary School, she added, have been learning to be bear-aware and often times take what they learned home to their parents.
Kozakevich hopes the Bear Smart program is one that other local governments and communities will jump on board.
“It’ll be great if throughout the whole Okanagan valley if some communities begin to duplicate what we’ve done,” she said. “Everywhere could do more to protect the lives of bears and its citizens. We don’t want human-bear interaction.”
In October, five bears were destroyed near Wiltse Elementary School in Penticton, the result one neighbour said is because residents leave their garbage out throughout the week.
