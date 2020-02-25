More beach at Strathcona Park in Kelowna.
Peachland is going big on rip-rap.
Penticton has chosen structural mitigation.
Lumby will upgrade dikes.
And Armstrong is bypassing Meighan Creek.
These are the five Okanagan projects receiving a total of $3.3 million from the provincial Community Emergency Preparedness Fund for flood prevention.
Overall, $12 million is being paid out to 18 communities throughout B.C. in this round of funding.
“After the flooding of 2017 and 2018, we knew we had to do something at Strathcona Park, which is so close to Kelowna General Hospital,” said City of Kelowna utility planning manager Rod MacLean.
“We’ll do some earthworks to raise the beach at Strathcona to above the maximum flood level of the lake, we’ll create a dike along the bike path that runs between the park and Abbott Street to protect that low-lying area and we’ll also do some park beautification.”
The Strathcona project will cost $289,000. Shore cleanup and beach work has already started, and the entire project is expected to be done in early spring.
The City of Kelowna did a comprehensive flood risk assessment after the floods of 2017 and 2018.
Many areas were identified as needing flood-prevention work, but Strathcona was one of the most urgent.
Some of the other flood-mitigation work done in Kelowna includes dredging and vegetation thinning in and along Mill Creek to improve flow and improvements on several sections of beach.
Peachland’s $750,000 worth of work will include more rip-rap (big, jagged stones to hold the shoreline and waterfront trees in place) along Okanagan Lake from Fourth Street to Swim Bay.
“Rip-rap is the most cost-effective way to reinforce the shoreline,” said District of Peachland director of community services Cheryl Wiebe.
“We may also use some logs in addition to some of the retaining walls and wooden decking that’s already there. For public areas and beaches, we’ll look at other ways to protect the sand because we want to be able to maintain swimmer access.”
The foreshore along Peachland’s main street of Beach Avenue not only features public parks and waterfront walkway, but is bordered by homes on the other side and is home to critical municipal infrastructure, such as sewer, water, electrical, telecommunications, storm water and street lights.
Peachland hasn’t started design work and permitting, so project construction won’t start until the spring of 2021 for completion in late 2022.
Penticton will receive $750,000 for structural flood mitigation along Penticton Creek.
In Lumby, $750,000 will be spent on dike upgrades along Shields Avenue.
And in Armstrong, a bypass of Meighan Creek will cost $730,000.