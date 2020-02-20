Site preparation has been underway for weeks, but the company behind a new 180-unit apartment complex across from Skaha Park held staged an official groundbreaking ceremony with city council on Wednesday.
The apartments are going up on South Main Street on what used to be the Lake Skaha Tent and Trailer Park.
Highstreet, the Kelowna-based developer, says the project will be ahead of its time in terms of green building techniques, including using solar panels to power common areas. The company also complimented staff at City Hall for helping move the project along.
“When city staff and council look for ways to make things happen, it’s amazing to see how quick the process can be to get more housing built at the affordable end of the housing spectrum,” Highstreet president Scott Butler said in a press release.
In addition to the two apartment buildings, the first of which is expected to open in early 2021, the site will also feature a dog run and community garden.