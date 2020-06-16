It’s time to lop some names off the bottom of the Sunshine List, says a Penticton city councillor.
Judy Sentes and colleagues heard at their meeting Tuesday that the $75,000 threshold above which public sector workers have their names and incomes published annually was set in 2002.
Because it’s a regulation set by the province, the city will have to lobby through local government groups to raise the threshold.
“I think we really should consider moving this conversation into that realm, because the policy) is significantly outdated,” said Sentes.
Council voted unanimously to take the matter to the Southern Interior Local Government Association.
City controller Angela Campbell said a similar movement is afoot in other municipalities.
Had the threshold risen by 2% every year since 2002, according to Campbell, the threshold would currently be $105,000, and the number of people on the city’s Sunshine List would be 47 instead of 126.