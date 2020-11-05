For the first time in its 24-year history, the Okanagan Humane Society is conducting its annual fundraising raffle online.
The Online Raffle to Rescue Animals will raise funds to help animals from the Shuswap to the South Okanagan. All prizes have been donated by supporters.
Tickets are available for $5 each until March 21 at raffle.link/ohs
The grand prize is a $1,500 package donated by realtor Jane Hoffman that includes three nights’ accommodation at a luxury suite in Revelstoke with golf passes, lift tickets and restaurant gift certificates.
Second prize is $1,000 cash. Third prize is a cat goody basket. A dog goody basket is the fourth prize and fifth is the spaying or neutering of an animal. Two $500 early-bird prizes are also available.
The volunteer-run society is currently trapping and rescuing cats from a Cherryville property. The cats need to be fixed, vaccinated and rehomed in an operation that will cost about $5,000.
The OHS does not run a shelter but uses volunteer foster homes for rescued animals.
Donations can be made at okanaganhumanesociety.com/donate.