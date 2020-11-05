Karla Kozakevich was re-elected chair of the Regional District Okanagan Similkameen, Thursday.
For the first time in five years, she faced a challenger — Doug Holmes from Summerland.
In a speech to directors, the Naramata representative said she hasn’t missed a meeting during her four years as chair.
Holmes took a comical jab at the NDP, noting, “I’m proud to be part of a political organization where its members vote on who will represent them,” referencing his own experience in being denied the opportunity to run as a candidate by head office.
For vice-chair, Holmes declined a nomination.
Bob Coyle, representing rural Princeton, was elected beating Skaha West/Kaleden director Subrina Monteith.
Elected to the hospital district were Judy Sentes (chair) and Sue McKortoff (vice-chair).
Voting is by secret ballot and final numbers are never released.