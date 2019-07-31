After a 10-week delay, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40 is set to fully reopen Thursday at its new location at 257 Brunswick Ave.
The branch moved from its long-time location at 502 Martin St. on April 25 and was expected to reopen at the old home of the ANAVETs a few weeks later. However, proper liquor licensing was more challenging than anticipated. Except for two special events, the Legion has been dry since moving to its new location.
According to Legion spokesperson Barbara Coburn-Jagger, the branch will be open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday. Hours of operation will be extended for the weekend. The branch will host a meat draw and entertainment on Peachfest weekend (Aug. 9-11) with an official grand opening party and ribbon cutting forthcoming.
Renovations to the kitchen have not yet been completed.
The move from Martin Street to the old ANAVETs hall was an exercise to save money. The ANAVETs shut its doors for good in November 2017.
Meanwhile, the old Legion on Martin Street will be used as the returning office for the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding in the upcoming federal election. It's unknown at this time if there's a long-term tenant interested in the space.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.