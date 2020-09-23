Mounties think they’ve got their man in connection with a structure fire Aug. 30 in downtown Penticton.
A garage attached to a home at 686 Martin St. was gutted by fire that morning. No one was hurt, but the building is a write-off.
On Sept. 15, the Penticton RCMP detachment released still photos from surveillance footage in the area and appealed for the public’s help identifying the suspect. That paid off with an arrest Sept. 18.
Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said the suspect was released on promise to appear in court Oct. 28. The suspect hasn’t been charged yet, so police haven’t released his name.