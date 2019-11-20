Protect Penticton Parks Society is calling for prospective new members to attend its annual general meeting.
Positions of president, vice-president, treasurer and secretary are up for grabs for those interested in applying. Candidates are asked to present a short biography of themselves outlining strengths, time commitment, preparedness and other qualities at the meeting on Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.
Originally called the Save Skaha Park Society, the group formed in 2016 to fight a proposal to build a commercial waterslides development in the park. Once the threat had passed, the group renamed itself and expanded its mandate to look after all city parks.
For more information or to RSVP for the AGM, email info@protectpentictonparks.ca
