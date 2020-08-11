Penticton’s own Hooded Merganser Restaurant has picked up a Travelers’ Choice Award from TripAdvisor.
The 18th annual edition of the awards scores hotels, airlines and restaurants based on online reviews, opinions and ratings.
Hooded Merganser was one of 4,817 unique businesses to receive an award, but it was selected from among 8.7 million businesses, meaning it’s in elite company.
The restaurant, which is perched over the water at Penticton Lakeside Resort, has changed its menu to put more focus on farm-to-table options and hired a new head chef, Dan Vichitthavong.
The top-rated restaurant in Canada was Damas, an upscale Syrian place, in Montreal. Rimrock Café in Whistler was No. 2.