Holders of 170 delinquent utility accounts could be disconnected by the City of Penticton as soon as July 8.
As the pandemic took hold, council in March agreed to a 90-day freeze on disconnections due to non-payment.
But with society easing back to a new normal, council on Tuesday voted unanimously to resume disconnections of delinquent accounts, which have an average balance owing of $515.
Disconnections will be spread out over a period of three months, starting with the biggest, most delinquent accounts first.
By comparison, there were 32 disconnections in February.