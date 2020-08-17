A $45,000 judgement against the Penticton Sikh Temple and Indian Cultural Society has been upheld by a tribunal of the B.C. Employment Standards Board.
Jasbir Singh, a priest who was formerly employed at the South Main Street temple, was awarded $42,000 in unpaid wages and interest, while the society was hit with a $3,000 administrative penalty following a November 2019 hearing in front of the Employment Standards Board.
The society in May unsuccessfully appealed that decision to the board’s tribunal, and tried again a few months later. The most recent decision was rendered June 16, but only posted online last week.
In it, tribunal panelist Robert E. Groves explains how Singh, who was employed at the temple from June 2015 to June 2018, was found to be on call for 13 hours a day during the building’s opening hours but not compensated for that work.
Because the priest was given a room at the temple, the society argued he wasn’t really on call but rather at home.
The board, however, determined the priest’s home was actually in India, the country he left for the job in Penticton, not the temple.
“The reason why this finding of fact was important to a determination of the residence issue is that the space where the complainant was required to remain was the place where he performed his work duties,” explained Groves.
“It was the space within the temple where religious functions occurred, and where the complainant could be expected to attend to the needs of the members of the congregation, the management committee, and other visitors.”
While the Employment Standards Board didn’t address the reason for Singh’s departure, the temple’s management committee in December 2018 sought a court order to have him removed from the premises. Court documents alleged Singh’s performance had been deteriorating and a temple member accused him of yelling, swearing and making a threat.