It appears the B.C. Environment Ministry is running out of patience with the District of Summerland and its efforts to bring parts of its landfill into compliance with provincial regulations.
The parts under most scrutiny are the composting operation and the septage treatment area, where concerns relate to administrative policies rather than imminent environmental threats.
Problems in both areas were flagged in ministry inspections as far back as 2017, but the district hasn’t been moving fast enough for the ministry, which warned in an Oct. 15 letter of possible administrative penalties and more.
Such penalties can range from $10,000 to $75,000 per regulatory violation, and the district could also be prosecuted in court, where a judge could impose jail time and fines up to $1 million.
Council was due to get an update on the situation from staff Monday, but that discussion was tabled until after the ministry has been invited to address local politicians directly.
“It’s quite a scathing (warning) letter, and I think we need to hear first-hand from the Ministry of Environment on their expectations,” said Coun. Doug Patan.
The update from staff – which was included in Monday’s agenda package but not officially delivered – notes the district has already undertaken a number of steps to get the landfill into compliance, including hiring a manager of environmental services, improving monitoring and sampling, staff training, and going after grants.
The biggest grant, worth about $1.6 million, is earmarked for a new organics processing facility, which should take care of all the problems with the existing composting operation, such as lack of operating and closure plans prepared by professionals and absence of a leachate management system
However, the new facility isn’t slated to be operational until early 2022, so district staff intends to appeal to a special body of the ministry to hold off on imposing any penalties until at least the end of 2021 to allow time for the work to finish.
As for the septage treatment area, the district hopes to have everything tidied up by mid-2021 after certifying staff in environmental operations, installing more perimeter fencing and catching up with overdue reports and plans.
The landfilling operation hasn’t escaped the ministry’s notice, either, and its regulatory failings are also being addressed by the district. Staff has included money for that work, including a new engineering technician, in the draft 2021-25 financial plan.