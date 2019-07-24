Construction should begin soon on the new park on Fairview Road in Oliver after council awarded the contract to Pac West Contracting on Monday.
Council voted unanimously in favour of awarding the contract in the amount of just over $123,000 and also directed staff to incorporate a drinking water station at an extra cost of $10,000.
Two other competitive tenders were put forward, but Pac West Contracting had the lowest bid and also met all of the criteria in the contract tender, said director of operations Sean Goodsell.
Most of the furniture, tables and benches have already been ordered and the final price tag will come in well under the original estimate of $250,000, he said.
A final decision on a “centerpiece” to sit in the middle of the new park, which will likely be a nice piece of artwork, can be decided at a later time, said Goodsell.
Even though construction costs are more than $70,000 under budget, the costs of installing a new sculpture or artwork haven’t been accounted for, nor has the final number of lighting works been finalized.
