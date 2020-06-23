Police are asking for the public’s help finding a driver involved in a double-hit-and-run last week on Eastside Road.
The incident, which took place near the intersection with Parsons Road around 4 p.m. on Friday, June 19, saw a northbound black Volkswagen Jetta cross the centre line and hit two oncoming vehicles.
The driver of the Jetta carried on towards Penticton without stopping.
“Thankfully, no one was injured as a result of this blatant hit-and-run,” Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said in a press release Tuesday.
“Our officers are actively searching for the vehicle and its driver, and encourage any witnesses to get in touch with us.”