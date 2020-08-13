Insights on education
According to a poll released Wednesday by Insights West, most parents say they’re worried about their children’s isolation if they are going to be learning remotely. A significant number of parents expressed concern that online learning has some deficiencies.
Still, the poll found only 49% of respondents were in favour of the province’s back-to-school plan, while 42% opposed it. Just over 40% of parents said they would prefer a mix of online and in-person learning.
Of the rest, 27% wanted full-time classroom learning and 27% wanted full-time remote learning.
“Our latest poll on the state of readiness of parents and the general public to go back to school shows a significant level of fear and uncertainty around the provincial government’s plan,” said Steve Mossop, president of Insights West. “Unlike the high levels of support for other provincial and/or federal programs during this pandemic, the public seems divided about the schooling situation due perhaps to a lack of clarity, and the varied experience parents have had with their children’s online learning last school year.”
Results are based on an online study conducted from Aug. 5-9 among a sample of 825 B.C. residents. The margin of error is +/- 3.4 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.