KELOWNA — Everybody knows that smoking ain’t allowed in school.
Well, not everybody, apparently.
A total of 189 Kelowna-area school students — including one in Grade 4 — were suspended for smoking or vaping, trustees heard Wednesday.
It was the third most common reason for suspensions, after behaviour issues (348, including three kindergarteners) and fighting (190, including four Grade 1s).
About five per cent of the students enrolled in Central Okanagan Public Schools received a suspension during the 2018-19 school year.
About 90 per cent of all suspended students are in middle or high school.
“The decision to suspend a student is only made after the circumstances have been given serious consideration,” superintendent Kevin Kaardal writes in a report to trustees.
“Suspension can, however, be a necessary and effective way to address challenges with student behaviour,” Kaardal says.
Only three indefinite suspensions, those with no date fixed for the return of the student to school, were handed out in the 2018-19 school year. Each indefinite suspension involved repeated drug use.
Definite suspensions, “are far more common,” Kaardal said, with 1,161 of the district’s approximately 22,500 students getting suspended.
There’s a long list of misbehaviours for which kids can get the boot, including truancy, smoking, drug and alcohol use, inappropriate language, wilful disobediences, inappropriate dress, bomb threats, violence, bullying, carrying a weapon and acts of discrimination that contravene the BC Human Rights Code.
Seventy per cent of suspensions are for boys, and 30 per cent are for girls.
The number of definite suspensions had been on a downward trend between 2006 and 2016, with the drop attributed mainly to a variety of student support measures, but rose slightly in the following two years.