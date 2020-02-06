Local politicians have given the go-ahead to commence legal action against a rural Oliver equipment-rental business accused of operating contrary to zoning bylaws.
With little discussion, directors on the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen voted Thursday to start the legal process required to obtain a court order to compel the owner of Oliver Rental Centre to bring the business into compliance, either by applying for a variance or shutting down.
The property is located on agricultural land and isn’t zoned for vehicle sales and rentals. It’s also located within the Agricultural Land Reserve, and the business appears to be operating as an unpermitted non-farm-use.
Oliver Rental Centre, which once operated within the Town of Oliver, relocated to the old Woody’s Glass Shop in April 2018 despite warnings from RDOS bylaw enforcement that the property’s zoning would not support the business, according to a staff report prepared for the board.
Evan Cooke, who is representing Oliver Rental Centre owner Raghbir Dhaliwal, said in an email to RDOS staff his “concern is that a small operator is being forced to jump through hoops,” and argued his client’s business should be grandfathered.
“I am not aware that RDOS ever challenged the legality of the Woody’s operation as being somehow non-conforming or in contravention of any bylaw provisions,” he wrote.
Cooke continued by saying Dhaliwal has made attempts at retrieving the “fine detail of the Woody’s Glass operation at the property, but that has been frustrated by the fact that the owner … has had a stroke.”
Woody’s was closed down before Dhaliwal purchased the property, continued Cooke, making it difficult to find evidence Woody’s was operating in conformity.
Cooke said the previous owner’s partner has provided a letter stating Woody’s never had any previous problems with the RDOS, so Oliver Rental Centre should be “grandfathered such that Mr. Dhaliwal can continue a Home Industry use at the property.”
