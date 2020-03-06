A two-car collision on the Channel Parkway closed northbound traffic for nearly two hours Friday morning.
First responders were called to the Green Avenue and Channel Parkway intersection at approximately 10:45 a.m. with reports of one person trapped inside their vehicle.
Eyewitness Peter Docherty said he was driving southbound on the Channel Parkway and was directly behind the driver of the silver Chevy who attempted to turn left onto Green Avenue when the light turned yellow.
She was hit by a tan Chrysler who was travelling northbound on the Channel Parkway.
“She (the Chevy) just tried to beat the yellow light, and (the Chrysler) was quite fast and impacted her and then hit the pole,” he described of the scene.
He said he could hear the woman in the Chrysler complaining of chest and knee pain. Paramedics and fire fighters had to remove her from the driver’s seat.
“When she hit the pole, her airbag had already gone off and her knees were right up on the dash,” Docherty described.
Docherty said the woman was travelling with who he believed to be her husband and young son.
The family was taken away in ambulances.
The elderly woman driving the silver Chevy, he said, tried to exit her vehicle to check on the other driver and was saying “it was the first accident she had ever had.”
“All she was worried about was where her car was going to go,” he said.
She too was later taken to hospital by paramedics.
RCMP and Penticton Fire were unable to provide any other details, but one firefighter said at approximately 12:15 p.m. clean up was set to begin and the road would be opened in approximately half an hour.
The delay in cleanup, said one RCMP officer, was due to awaiting the potential arrival of a traffic investigator who was later said to not be needed at the scene.