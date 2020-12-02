The chances of winning a lottery is in the millions, being struck by lightning one-in-500,000... but finding a round egg.
Supposedly experts put that number at one-in-a-billion and Penticton’s Ardell Johansen may have just cracked those odds with her recent discovery.
She found the spherical shell just over a week ago when she was getting ready to do some baking at her home in Penticton.
“Oh yes, I noticed it right away, even before I took it out of the carton, it seemed kind of odd,” she said, carefully holding up the spherical shell in hand, Tuesday. “So when I took it out, I went ‘oh my God it’s round’ and I immediately called my husband Karl.”
While her husband wasn’t familiar with round eggs, she remembered having heard about them when she was a teenager.
“I remember it was pretty rare to find one, but one in a billion, whew,” said Ardell.
A friend of hers also told her about other round eggs that were sold on the internet for hundreds of dollars.
At this point she hasn’t decided just what the egg’s fate will be.
“I think just for now I’m going to hang onto it, this is not the kind of thing that happens too often,” said Ardell.