Families and those connected to Canadian veterans are encouraged to enroll in a free, two-day course on mental health first aid coming to Penticton.
Vancouver-based not-for-profit organization Mainland B.C. Military Family and Resource Centre has begun expanding its Mental Health First Aid – Veteran Community program throughout the province, offering up the course so far in Prince George, Kelowna, Penticton and Metro Vancouver.
Statistics show 16 military families, 320 legion members and approximately 3,000 veterans, 1,500 Canadian Armed Forces veterans and more than 800 RCMP veterans call Penticton home.
“There are programs in place for the veterans themselves, but oftentimes there’s not a lot for the families of the veterans or for the people who support veterans as well,” said executive director Tracy Cromwell.
“We are really pleased to bring it to Penticton.”
The course will cover how to help somebody who may be experiencing a panic attack or suffering from an anxiety disorder, as well as other topics such as moods, trauma-related disorders and substance abuse.
“If you were looking at anxiety, the ability to do some of the things that are helpful for that person (such as): call for help, move the person to a quieter location, get them to kind of slow down their breathing and listening without judging,” said Cromwell.
Cromwell explained recent funding from Veterans Affairs Canada has allowed the organization to launch the class at no cost to participants.
“I don’t think a lot of people realize how much it can impact a family when somebody leaves the military,” she said. “It can be difficult for them when that veteran has made this career move, sometimes maybe not in the timetable they may have wanted if it resulted in an injury of some kind.”
The course has limited seating but Cromwell said there are still spots available. The course begins on Oct. 28 and ends on Oct. 29, and runs from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Trade and Convention Centre.
For those interested in enrolling, email veterans@bcmfrc.com or call 604-225-2520 ext. 2518.
Information can also be found on the organization’s website, https://www.cafconnection.ca/Mainland-BC/Adults/Wellness/Mental-Health-First-Aid.aspx
