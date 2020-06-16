City staff sold 230 cemetery plots, received 400 resumes and hosted 24 public hearings in 2019, according to the local government’s latest annual report, which was presented Tuesday to council and contains all kinds of Penticton trivia.
Other items of note:
--The city received 81 freedom of information requests
--Staff co-ordinated 24 public hearings
--There were 4,200 inspections of construction sites and businesses
--The water treatment plant sucked up 6.3 billion litres from Okanagan Lake
--There were 6,200 bylaw notices and tickets issued
--Tickets resulted in 100 vehicles being towed
--The public library has 101,000 items in its collection and circulated 342,000 items
The annual report can be viewed online or in person at city hall.