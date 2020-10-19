On what might have been Chad Eneas’s last day as chief, the Penticton Indian Band issued a press release Monday registering its opposition to a proposed 300-unit residential development on Spiller Road.
The release states the Syilx Nation through the PIB has unextinguished rights and title in the project area, which is a natural hillside near the Campbell Mountain Landfill.
Eneas claims PIB members “have and continue to utilize this area for food, social and ceremonial practices,” which “cannot coexist with the proposed residential development.”
Canadian Horizons has been working on the project since 2006 and has said it will seek the required rezoning from Penticton city council this fall.
The release states the PIB has “repeatedly advised” Canadian Horizons and the B.C. government about its opposition over the past three years.
The timing of the release was interesting, as Eneas has issued few such statements since taking office in October 2016. Four others were running against Eneas in Monday’s election, the results of which were expected late in the evening.
This article has been corrected. A previous version incorrectly stated the PIB had repeatedly advised the City of Penticton about its concerns.