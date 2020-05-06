A unique adventure race has called it quits after eight years.
The Freak’n Farmer Adventure Obstacle Race, which was staged at Covert Farms near Oliver, put teams through muddy physical tests of strength and endurance.
The event was jointly hosted by Covert Farms and Hoodoo Adventures.
“It is with extremely heavy hearts that we make this announcement. This was not an easy decision at all,” Hoodoo Adventures co-owner Lyndie Hill said in a press release.
Freak’n Farmer debuted in 2012 with 65 participants, and grew to 2,000 by 2016, buoyed in part by an appearance on “The Amazing Race Canada” in 2015.
The release explained the race had simply become too big for two small companies to handle, as it took a team of 12 people two months to prepare the course and handle logistics.