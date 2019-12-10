Tonight only, BC Transit is running a pair of special trips that will showcase Penticton’s best Christmas light displays.
The annual light tour takes riders for a trip around the city at no cost.
There will be two separate trips: Buses will leave Wade Avenue and Martin Street at 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.; Penticton Plaza at 6:35 and 7:50 p.m.; Cherry Lane Shopping Centre at 6:40 and 7:55 p.m.; and Peach Tree Mall at 6:45 and 8 p.m.
