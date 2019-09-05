Planning work can start for a new Naramata fire hall, after the local government that oversees the department agreed Thursday to free up the required cash.
The board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen approved withdrawing $35,000 from a reserve account dedicated to the project to begin planning for things like road access, parking, water supply, septic, drainage and more.
The new hall on North Naramata Road will be about eight kilometres from the existing hall on Upper Debeck Road. The need for a second hall arose in 2016 when the RDOS expanded the department’s service area.
The reserve account for the new hall had $127,000 in it as of Dec. 31, 2018.
