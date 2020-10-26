It’s time for the B.C. government to address the Penticton Indian Band’s concerns about the ongoing California bighorn sheep hunt.
“The issuance of hunting licenses without our community’s free, prior and informed consent has been an ongoing issue for many years,” Chief Greg Gabriel said in a press release Monday.
“This is unacceptable; the Penticton Indian Band must be meaningfully and appropriately engaged regarding any and all decisions pertaining to the harvest of our (animals) within our unceded territorial lands.”
The sheep are blue-listed by the B.C. government, meaning the species is not considered threatened, but is of special concern.
The release, which was issued exactly one week after Gabriel took office, noted the PIB has since 2016 been working on its own programs to help rebuild sheep stocks.