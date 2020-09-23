B.C.’s police watchdog has been notified about a man suffering “serious injuries” while in custody at the Penticton RCMP detachment.
The victim was arrested Monday night after a report of an intoxicated man in the yard of a home on Okanagan Avenue East.
“Upon arrival, the officer located the man and arrested him for causing a disturbance. He was transported to the Penticton RCMP detachment,” the RCMP said in a press release Wednesday.
“After being lodged into a cell, the man suffered serious injuries and BC Emergency Health Services were called. The man was transported to a local area hospital where he remains.”
Because the man was in custody at the time of his apparent injury, the incident was reported to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.
The IIO said in a separate press the man’s injuries were discovered around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, when “it was reported that the man fell from a sitting position and appeared to be in medical distress” while in his cell.
It’s the job of the IIO to determine what role, if any, the RCMP’s actions played in the man’s injuries and send a report to Crown counsel if investigators believe criminal charges are warranted against police.