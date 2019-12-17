Another winery lounge could be on the way for the Naramata Bench.
The new owners of Wesbert Winery at 1465 Naramata Rd. have asked the City of Penticton for its blessing as it seeks an expanded licence from the B.C. government.
As proposed, the winery – former Quidni Estate – would seat 10 people inside and another 70 on a patio. Operating hours would be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Limited food service would be offered.
The city is now accepting public feedback on the application, ahead of a decision by council at its Jan. 21 meeting. The ultimate decision on the licence rests with the B.C. government.
