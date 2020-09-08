A 29-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Sunday near Oliver.
Mounties were called by other first responders to a report of a vehicle roll-over on McKinney Road around 5:35 p.m.
“The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was ejected from the vehicle when it lost control and rolled. Family of the man were on scene quickly and provided CPR as did first responders. Sadly, the man could not be saved,” RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda said in a press release.
“Early indication is that speed may have been a factor in this collision.”
The BC Coroners Service has launched its own investigation alongside the RCMP probe.
Bayda said the victim’s name won’t be released due to privacy concerns.