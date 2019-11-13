Tickets are selling out fast for a volunteer-run fundraising event at the Barking Parrot this month.
Proceeds raised at the “Business Gives Back” luncheon will be donated to the Penticton Speedway Foundation and SOS Medical Foundation/Penticton Regional Hospital.
The luncheon begins with a champagne mix and mingle at noon, followed by a sit-down lunch at 1 p.m.
The crowd is sure to be laughing with the event emceed by comedian Patrick Maliha and co-hosted by Chelsea Powrie of Castanet News.
There will also be a silent auction, live entertainment and much more.
Tickets are $80 each and tables of 10 are available for purchase.
If interested in donating an item or cash, or to purchase tickets, please call 250-809-9117. Donations can be picked up at the door.
Tickets are also available at the front desk of the Penticton Lakeside Resort.
