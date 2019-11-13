Tickets are selling out fast for a volunteer-run fundraising event at the Barking Parrot this month.

Proceeds raised at the “Business Gives Back” luncheon will be donated to the Penticton Speedway Foundation and SOS Medical Foundation/Penticton Regional Hospital.

The luncheon begins with a champagne mix and mingle at noon, followed by a sit-down lunch at 1 p.m.

The crowd is sure to be laughing with the event emceed by comedian Patrick Maliha and co-hosted by Chelsea Powrie of Castanet News.

There will also be a silent auction, live entertainment and much more.

Tickets are $80 each and tables of 10 are available for purchase.

If interested in donating an item or cash, or to purchase tickets, please call 250-809-9117. Donations can be picked up at the door.

Tickets are also available at the front desk of the Penticton Lakeside Resort.